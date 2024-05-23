May 23, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Stephen Lamacraft

QinetiQ Group PLC - Interim Group Investor Relations Director

* Steve Wadey

QinetiQ Group PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Heather CASHIN,

QinetiQ Group PLC - Interim Group Chief Financial Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Sash Tusa Tusa

Agency Partners LLP - Analyst

* Richard Paige

Deutsche Numis - Analyst

* David Farrell

Jefferies - Analyst

* Joel Spungin Spungin

Investec Bank (UK) PLC - Analyst



Stephen Lamacraft - QinetiQ Group PLC - Interim Group Investor Relations Director



Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to the QinetiQ full year 2024 results. So my name is Stephen Lamacraft, I'm the Interim Group Director of Investor Relations, and I'm joined with our Group CEO, Steve Wadey; and our Interim Group