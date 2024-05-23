Q1 2024 Star Bulk Carriers Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Star Bulk Carriers conference call on the first-quarter 2024 financial results. We have with us Mr. Petros Pappas, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Hamish Norton, President; Mr. Simos Spyrou, and Mr. Christos Begleris. Co-Chief Financial Officers; Mr. Nicos Rescos, Chief Operating Officer; and Ms. Charis Plakantonaki, Chief Strategy Officer of the company.



(Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. We now pass the floor to one of your speakers today, Mr. Christos Begleris. Please go ahead, sir.



Christos Begleris - Star Bulk Carriers Corp - Co-Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator. I am Christos Begleris, Co-CFO of Star Bulk Carriers, and I would like to welcome you to our conference call regarding our financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Before we begin, I kindly ask you to take a moment to read the Safe Harbor statement on slide number two of our presentation. In today's presentation, we'll go through our Q1 results.



