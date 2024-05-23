May 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Star Bulk Carriers conference call on the first-quarter 2024 financial results. We have with us Mr. Petros Pappas, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Hamish Norton, President; Mr. Simos Spyrou, and Mr. Christos Begleris. Co-Chief Financial Officers; Mr. Nicos Rescos, Chief Operating Officer; and Ms. Charis Plakantonaki, Chief Strategy Officer of the company.
(Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. We now pass the floor to one of your speakers today, Mr. Christos Begleris. Please go ahead, sir.
Christos Begleris - Star Bulk Carriers Corp - Co-Chief Financial Officer
Thank you, operator. I am Christos Begleris, Co-CFO of Star Bulk Carriers, and I would like to welcome you to our conference call regarding our financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Before we begin, I kindly ask you to take a moment to read the Safe Harbor statement on slide number two of our presentation. In today's presentation, we'll go through our Q1 results.
Q1 2024 Star Bulk Carriers Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...