Unveiling Intuit (INTU)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring Intuit's Current Market Valuation and Its Alignment with Intrinsic Worth

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recently, Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) experienced a daily decline of 7.56%, contributing to a three-month loss of 7.52%. Despite these fluctuations, Intuit's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 9.8. This raises a pivotal question: is Intuit fairly valued at its current market price? This analysis delves into Intuit's valuation to provide investors with a clearer picture of its market position.

Company Introduction

Intuit, a dominant provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte), has been a major player in the software industry since the mid-1980s. With a significant share of the U.S. market, Intuit's influence in its sector is substantial. Currently, Intuit's stock price stands at $612.21, closely aligning with its GF Value of $592.57, suggesting a fair valuation. This section aims to blend financial insights with essential details about Intuit's operations, offering a comprehensive overview of its valuation.

1794013163658833920.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor from past performance, and projected future business performance. This valuation suggests that Intuit's stock price should ideally hover around this GF Value line. If the price significantly exceeds the GF Value, the stock might be overvalued, leading to potentially lower future returns. Conversely, if the price is well below this line, it could indicate undervaluation and the prospect of higher future returns. Presently, Intuit's stock price suggests that it is fairly valued, ideally positioning it for returns that closely mirror its business growth.

1794013122890199040.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to understanding its ability to avoid capital loss. Intuit's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.23, which, despite being lower than many of its peers in the Software industry, still supports a fair financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. This indicates a reasonable level of financial health and risk.

1794013183271399424.png

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Intuit has maintained strong profitability, with an impressive operating margin of 23%, ranking it higher than 91.17% of its industry counterparts. Over the past decade, the company has consistently achieved profitability, underscoring its robust business model. Furthermore, Intuit has demonstrated commendable growth, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 20.4%, positioning it well above many competitors in the Software industry.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Comparative Analysis

An effective way to gauge a company's profitability is to compare its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). A ROIC that exceeds the WACC suggests efficient value creation. For Intuit, the ROIC over the past year stands at 11.15%, slightly below its WACC of 12.53%, indicating a need for improved capital efficiency.

1794013209750040576.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) appears to be fairly valued at its current market price, reflecting its strong financial condition and robust profitability. Its growth metrics also suggest a healthy competitive position in the Software industry. For a deeper insight into Intuit's financials, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.