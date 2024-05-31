Long-established in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry, Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) has built a commendable reputation over the years. Recently, the company experienced a notable daily gain of 4.06%, alongside a significant three-month change of 102.16%. Despite these impressive figures, the latest insights from the GF Score suggest potential challenges ahead. Key metrics such as financial strength, growth, and valuation indicate that Vistra Corp may struggle to maintain its historical performance levels. This article delves into these critical factors to uncover the evolving narrative of Vistra Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, valuation, and momentum. These aspects have been closely correlated with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance.

Based on these metrics, GuruFocus assigned Vistra Corp a GF Score of 65 out of 100, indicating a challenging outlook for future performance.

Understanding Vistra Corp's Business

Vistra Corp, with a market cap of $34.76 billion and annual sales of $13.41 billion, operates with a 12.03% operating margin. As one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the U.S., Vistra Corp owns 41 gigawatts of diverse power generation assets. The company serves 5 million customers across 20 states, including a significant portion of Texas electricity consumers. Since emerging from bankruptcy in 2016 and acquiring Dynegy in 2018, Vistra Corp has expanded its portfolio significantly, positioning itself as a key player in the energy sector.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Vistra Corp's financial metrics reveal some concerns regarding its balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 2.42 is lower than 57.14% of its industry peers, suggesting potential difficulties in managing interest expenses. Furthermore, its Altman Z-Score of 1.06 indicates a risk of financial distress. The low cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07 and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.9 further underscore its financial vulnerabilities.

Profitability Concerns

The declining trend in Vistra Corp's Gross Margin over the past five years raises additional red flags about its ability to convert revenue into profits. This downward trajectory in profitability, coupled with the company's financial challenges, paints a concerning picture for its future performance.

Conclusion

Considering Vistra Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's challenging position for potential underperformance. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering Vistra Corp as a potential investment. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, explore companies with stronger GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

