Ross Stores Shines in Q1 Despite Economic Challenges

Off-price apparel retailer Ross Stores (ROST, Financial) delivered a strong Q1 report, overcoming macroeconomic challenges that impacted low-to-moderate-income customers. The company posted a double-digit earnings beat, moderate revenue outperformance, and decent quarterly guidance, similar to the previous quarter.

ROST's +3% comps in Q1, hitting the high-end of its +2-3% outlook, surprised investors positively. Shares had dropped over 10% since March, offering room for a rebound even if Q1 results weren't exceptional.

ROST expanded its top line by 8.1% year-over-year to $4.86 billion, driven by increased traffic. The company also saw a 34% improvement in EPS to $1.46, thanks to lower distribution, incentive, and freight costs, which boosted operating margins by over 200 bps year-over-year to 12.2%. Merchandise margins fell by 15 bps year-over-year, partially offsetting logistical cost benefits. This aligns with ROST's strategy to offer more sharply priced brands to attract higher-income shoppers trading down amid inflation. Branded merchandise typically carries lower margins, slightly impacting overall margins. ROST expects this pressure to continue throughout the year.

ROST raised its FY25 EPS forecast to $5.79-5.98 from the previous $5.64-5.89 outlook. Although the FY25 comp growth forecast of +2-3% remains unchanged, this is seen positively given the challenging economic environment.

The higher cost of living benefits off-price retailers as higher-income demographics trade down to manage their budgets. This trend is evident with TJX (TJX, Financial), which reported healthy comp growth in AprQ. While inflation keeps near-term uncertainty high, ROST's prudent guidance approach positions it well to capitalize on the trade-down effect, making pullbacks attractive entry points.

Watch for upcoming AprQ results from industry peers: Burlington Stores (BURL, Financial) on May 30, Dollar Tree (DLTR, Financial) on June 5, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI, Financial) on June 5, and Big Lots (BIG, Financial) on June 6.