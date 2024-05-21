May 21, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 21, 2024 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Ka Hung Tong

Vtech Holdings Ltd - Group Chief Financial Officer

* Hon Kwong Leung

Vtech Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer - Contract Manufacturing Services, Executive Director

* King Fai Pang

Vtech Holdings Ltd - Group President, Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Eric Lau

Citigroup Inc. - Analyst



Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to all our viewers online. Today VTech Holdings Limited is announcing its results for the year ended March 31, 2024. Let me introduce our management, Mr. King Pang, Executive Director and Group President; Mr. Allan Wong, Chairman and Group CEO of VTech Holdings; Mr. Andy Leung, Executive Director and CEO of Contract Manufacturing Services; and Ms. Shereen Tong, Group Chief Financial Officer.



First of all, Ms. Tong will present the group financial