On May 20, 2024, John Heinrich, Director at Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 24, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 59,940 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Sensus Healthcare Inc specializes in non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The company is known for its innovative technology in providing cost-effective treatment options that cater to patient comfort and clinical efficacy.

The shares were sold at a price of $6.17, valuing the transaction at approximately $123,400. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Sensus Healthcare Inc shows a trend with 4 insider buys and only 1 insider sell, including the recent transaction by John Heinrich. This pattern suggests a generally positive sentiment among the insiders about the company's prospects, despite this recent sale.

The current market cap of Sensus Healthcare Inc stands at $101.923 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 21.44, which is lower than the industry median of 28.805, indicating a potentially undervalued scenario compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Sensus Healthcare Inc is estimated at $6.66 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity, juxtaposed with the overall insider buying trend and the current valuation metrics, presents a mixed view of the company's stock from an insider perspective. Investors might keep an eye on further insider transactions to gauge the direction of sentiment and valuation adjustments.

