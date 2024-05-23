On May 23, 2024, Director Andrew Kerin completed the sale of 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW, Financial). The transaction was executed at a stock price of $131.66, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company.

Arrow Electronics Inc operates in the technology sector, specializing in the distribution of electronic components and computer products to industrial and commercial customers. The company's extensive product range includes semiconductors, passive components, electromechanical devices, and computer products, serving over 150,000 customers globally.

Over the past year, Andrew Kerin has sold a total of 2,989 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale has reduced the insider's holdings to zero shares.

The insider transaction history for Arrow Electronics Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 9 insider sales and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Arrow Electronics Inc had a market cap of approximately $7.01 billion as of the date of the transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 10.35, which is lower than both the industry median of 23.74 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Arrow Electronics Inc is $121.32 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09 at the time of the sale.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by Director Andrew Kerin marks a significant change in his holdings of Arrow Electronics Inc, reducing his stake to zero shares.

