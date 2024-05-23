Q1 2024 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB - Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to this Q1 2024 report from Calliditas Therapeutics. My name is Renee Aguiar-Lucander. I'm the CEO of the company, and I'm today joined by Fredrik Johansson, our Chief Financial Officer; Richard Philipson, our Chief Medical Officer; and Maria Tornsen, our President of North America. Next page please.



So I would like to take you through some of our Q1 highlights, which included the appointment of Maria Tornsen as President of North America, who brings over 10 years of rare disease experience to Calliditas including multiple product launches, both in the US and ex-US.



Following our full approval in December last year, we were able to roll out new marketing materials to a fully trained field team in February,