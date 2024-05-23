On May 23, 2024, Stephen Westhoven, President & CEO of New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 198,705.229 shares of New Jersey Resources Corp.

New Jersey Resources Corp, a company engaged in providing reliable energy services, has seen a series of insider transactions over the past year. There have been no insider purchases but three insider sales, indicating a trend among company insiders.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of New Jersey Resources Corp were priced at $42.82. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.225 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.90, which is above the industry median of 15.13.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.3, based on a GF Value of $32.96. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Considering the recent insider activity and the current valuation metrics, investors and stakeholders of New Jersey Resources Corp should keep an eye on market trends and further insider transactions that may provide additional insights into the direction of the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.