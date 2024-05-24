On May 24, 2024, Elissa Charbonneau, Chief Medical Officer of Encompass Health Corp (EHC, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company at a price of $85.02 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 18,594.061 shares of Encompass Health Corp.

Encompass Health Corp specializes in integrated healthcare services, including both facility-based and home-based patient care. The company aims to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care across its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies, and hospice agencies.

Over the past year, Elissa Charbonneau has sold a total of 18,294 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Encompass Health Corp shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Encompass Health Corp's shares were trading at $85.02, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.523 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 22.88, which is below the industry median of 25.52.

The stock's valuation, according to GuruFocus GF Value of $69.82, suggests that Encompass Health Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company amidst its current market valuation and performance metrics.

