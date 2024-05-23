Half Year 2024 Reunert Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / NTS GMT

Nick Thomson - Reunert Ltd - Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Reunert's half year results presentation. For the period ended 31 March 2024. I'm Alan Dixon, the Group Chief Executive, and together with Nick thompson, our Group CFO, will be presenting our results today. This is a prerecorded webcast with a live Q&A session immediately after the webcast, where we will be taking your questions. We are pleased with Reunert's financial, operational and strategic progress made during the six month reporting period.



This is especially the case, given the local macro economic conditions in South Africa, which showed little improvement over the 2023 financial year, specifically challenging with the logistics and port challenges of Transnet, which escalated rapidly in the first quarter of the financial year and persisted for most of the entire half.



They were a material damper on the country's economic activity and offset any benefit that may have realized from the improved load shedding experienced so far in 2024 the direct impact