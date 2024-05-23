May 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
The broadcast is now starting. All attendees are in listen-only mode.
John Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. This is John Hamilton. I'm joined today with (inaudible) I'm joined today by some colleagues and certain Board members as well from sunny Oslo today. Welcome, everybody.
As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve making certain assumptions based on the company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or implied in such forward-looking statements, given known or unknown risks, uncertainties and
Q1 2024 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...