On May 23, 2024, Karen Daniel, Director at Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial), executed a sale of 9,834 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,995 shares of Teladoc Health Inc.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial) is a healthcare company that provides virtual healthcare services globally. These services are delivered through mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone, encompassing a wide range of healthcare topics from wellness and prevention to acute care and complex healthcare needs.

Over the past year, Karen Daniel has sold a total of 23,907 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Teladoc Health Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 72 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Teladoc Health Inc were trading at $11.9, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.947 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Teladoc Health Inc is $31.25 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.38, indicating that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

