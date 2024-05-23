On May 23, 2024, John Block, Director at Aemetis Inc (AMTX, Financial), executed a sale of 51,580 shares of the company at a price of $3.49 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,001 shares of Aemetis Inc.

Aemetis Inc is engaged in the production of renewable natural gas and renewable fuels. The company operates through two segments: Renewable Fuels and Renewable Gas. The Renewable Fuels segment produces and markets biodiesel and ethanol, while the Renewable Gas segment focuses on the development and sale of renewable natural gas.

Over the past year, John Block has sold a total of 51,580 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Aemetis Inc shows a total of 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Aemetis Inc were trading at $3.49 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $160.721 million. According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.49, indicating that it is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

