On May 23, 2024, James Brock, Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial), executed a sale of 6,300 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 531,187 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial) is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin and sells coal to power generators, steelmakers, and industrial facilities.

Over the past year, James Brock has sold a total of 19,638 shares and has not purchased any shares. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of selling activity by the insider over the period.

The insider transaction history for CONSOL Energy Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of CONSOL Energy Inc were trading at $98.21, giving the company a market cap of $2.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 5.80, which is lower than the industry median of 9.73 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CONSOL Energy Inc is estimated at $79.45 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

