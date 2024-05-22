On May 22, 2024, Haiping Dun, Director at ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $22.88 per share, totaling $343,200. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 874,329 shares of ACM Research Inc.

ACM Research Inc specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers use in various fabrication steps to remove particles, contaminants, and residues.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 153,016 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 25 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of ACM Research Inc were trading at $22.88 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.399 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.88, which is lower than both the industry median of 32.07 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ACM Research Inc is estimated at $31.15 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future business prospects.

