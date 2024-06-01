Is Sunrun (RUN) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

Unveiling the Financial Health and Investment Risks of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are always on the lookout for stocks that appear undervalued compared to their intrinsic value. Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial), currently priced at $13.39 with a recent daily gain of 11.68% and a three-month increase of 12.27%, might look like an attractive investment. According to the GF Value, the fair valuation of Sunrun stands at $26.15, suggesting a potential undervaluation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that determines the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value, it could indicate mispricing. For Sunrun, the current market price is well below the GF Value, which typically suggests a good investment opportunity. However, the reality might be more complex.

1794160822017224704.png

Despite the seemingly attractive valuation, Sunrun presents several financial risk indicators that should not be overlooked. The company has a Piotroski F-score of 1 and an Altman Z-score of -0.16, both of which signal potential financial distress or poor financial health.

Financial Health Indicators

The Piotroski F-score is a tool used to assess the financial strength of a company. Sunrun's low score suggests issues in several areas such as profitability, funding, and operational efficiency. Specifically, Sunrun has shown a troubling trend in its return on assets (ROA), with recent figures showing a significant drop to -7.15% in 2024 from 0.11% in 2023.

Furthermore, the company's operational cash flow has been negative at $-524.51 million over the trailing twelve months, which is concerning when compared to a net income of $-1451.93 million. This discrepancy highlights potential issues in earnings quality and operational efficiency.

Leverage and Liquidity Concerns

Sunrun has been increasing its debt relative to its assets, with the debt-to-total assets ratio rising from 0.44 in 2022 to 0.55 in 2024. This increase in leverage, coupled with a declining current ratio from 1.81 in 2023 to 1.31 in 2024, signals worsening liquidity and potential difficulties in meeting short-term obligations.

1794160860583849984.png

Operational Inefficiencies

The increase in Sunrun's diluted average shares outstanding from 208.68 million in 2022 to 219.88 million in 2024 suggests dilution of shareholder value. Additionally, a declining gross margin from 14.02% in 2022 to 7.64% in 2024 indicates rising costs or falling prices, which are detrimental to profitability. The asset turnover ratio has also decreased, pointing to reduced efficiency in using assets to generate sales.

While the low GF Value might attract investors, the underlying financial metrics and trends suggest that Sunrun could be a value trap. The company's financial instability, highlighted by poor scores on key financial health indicators, suggests that the risks might outweigh the potential rewards.

Conclusion: Proceed with Caution

Investing in Sunrun might seem tempting due to its apparent undervaluation according to GF Value. However, the array of financial health concerns, from poor profitability and operational inefficiency to high leverage and liquidity risks, suggests that it might be a value trap. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider these risk factors before deciding to invest in Sunrun. For those looking for more secure investment opportunities, exploring stocks with higher Piotroski F-scores might be advisable.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Piotroski F-scores using our Piotroski F-score screener and stocks with high Altman Z-Scores using our Walter Schloss Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.