Q4 2024 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Ashish Jain - KRBL Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, and thank you to all participants for joining us. Welcome to the Q4 and FY '24 earnings conference call for analysts and investors of KRBL Limited. Today, we have Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Ayush Gupta, Head of the Domestic division as key speakers on the call. To kick off the call, Mr. Mittal will provide updates on the business industry and our overall strategy. Following that, Ayush will delve into the perspectives of our Domestic business.



Finally, I will present the financial overview of the company for the fourth quarter and fiscal year '24. Once the management has concluded their opening remarks, we will