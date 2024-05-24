Q4 2024 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Raj Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Okay. Thank you very much. Good afternoon. I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Murad Moledina, and Ms. Payal Dave from our Investor Relations team, and we will be presenting Q4 and full year results ended March 31, 2024.



Before I move on to discuss the financial performance for the full year FY24, I'm pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of INR2 or 200% per share of the face value of INR1. The company has already declared and paid two interim dividends of INR2 in February 2024 and INR2.5 in August of '23 for the financial year ended March 31. And therefore, the total dividend for the full year amounts to INR6.50 per share or 650% for every share of face