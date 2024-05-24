Q2 2024 Enwave Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to EnWave Corporation's Q2 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Darryl, and I will be your operator for today's call. Joining us for today's presentation are company's President and CEO, Brent Charleton; and Dylan Murray, EnWave's CFO.



(Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this call will be made available for replay via a link in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.enwave.net.



Now I would like to turn the call over to EnWave's CEO, Mr. Brent Charleton. Sir, please proceed.



Brent Charleton - EnWave Corp - President, CEO, & Director



Thank you, and thanks to all of you who have joined us today to discuss EnWave Corporation's Q2 performance and our outlook for the rest of fiscal 2024. Now consistent with past quarterly earnings calls, the information we will present today contains forward-looking information that is based on our management