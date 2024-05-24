Q1 2024 Banco Macro SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to Banco Macro's first-quarter 2023 (sic - 2024) earnings conference call. We would like to inform you that first quarter 2024 press release is available to download at the Investor Relations website of Banco Macro at www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores/.



Also, this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce our speakers joining us from Argentina are Mr. Gustavo Manriquez, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jorge Scarinci, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. NicolÃ¡s Torres, IR. Now I will turn the conference over to Mr. NicolÃ¡s Torres. You may begin.



NicolÃ¡s Torres - Banco Macro SA - Investor Relations



Thank you, Ed. Good morning and welcome to Banco Macro's first-quarter 2024 conference call. Any comments we make today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various conditions and