Director Jerome Zeldis of PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT, Financial) executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company on May 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,500 shares of the company.

PTC Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, proprietary small-molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The company's efforts are primarily concentrated on rare disorders and oncology.

Over the past year, Jerome Zeldis has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for PTC Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of 21 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same timeframe.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc were trading at $38.24 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $2.853 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

With a current price of $38.24 and a GF Value of $55.06, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69, suggesting that it is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice before investing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.