On May 24, 2024, Robert Simmons, Chief Financial Officer of SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial), executed a sale of 24,984 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post transaction, the insider now owns 130,024 shares of the company.

SkyWest Inc operates a regional airline in the United States. As a leading regional airline, SkyWest contracts with major airlines, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines, to operate flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, and Alaska SkyWest, respectively.

Over the past year, Robert Simmons has sold a total of 24,984 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for SkyWest Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with four insider sells occurring over the same period.

Shares of SkyWest Inc were trading at $75.11 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $3.021 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.09, which is above both the industry median of 14.46 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $50.76, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.48. This suggests that SkyWest Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

