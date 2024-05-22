Director James Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC, Financial) on May 22, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,728 shares of the company.

SPS Commerce Inc specializes in providing cloud-based supply chain management software to retailers, suppliers, third-party logistics providers, and partners. The company's platform delivers solutions that enhance communication and collaboration among trading partners.

Over the past year, James Ramsey has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 6,567 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of SPS Commerce Inc were trading at $193.9 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $7.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 105.93, which is above the industry median of 27.23.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $189.19, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event and the company's valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their ongoing assessment of SPS Commerce Inc's stock.

