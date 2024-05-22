On May 22, 2024, David Johnson, Director at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG, Financial), executed a sale of 850 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 45,108 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company provides a broad range of services including commercial insurance and risk management solutions, helping clients address and mitigate risks unique to their industries and environments.

Over the past year, David Johnson has sold a total of 3,350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co's shares were priced at $257.84 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $55.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 51.02, significantly above the industry median of 11.59, indicating a higher valuation relative to its peers.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $228.06, suggesting that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could provide insights into their perspective on the stock's valuation and future performance. However, investors should consider a range of factors, including market conditions and the company's overall financial health, when making investment decisions.

