On May 24, 2024, Director Huntsman Jon M Jr sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor Co (F, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 168,601 shares of the company.

Ford Motor Co (F, Financial), a global company, is known for its automotive products, including a range of cars, trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles. The company also provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 81,234 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company's insider activity, where there have been more sales than buys among insiders. Specifically, there have been 2 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Shares of Ford Motor Co were trading at $12.09 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $48.55 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.54, which is lower than the industry median of 16.46.

The stock's valuation according to GuruFocus GF Value is $15.40, indicating that it is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, considering the stock's current valuation and recent trading price relative to its GF Value.

