Director John Morphy of Insperity Inc (NSP, Financial) executed a sale of 3,300 shares of the company on May 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,633 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $102.42, valuing the transaction at approximately $338,000.

Insperity Inc (NSP, Financial) provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Their offerings include Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompass a broad range of human resources functions.

Over the past year, John Morphy has sold a total of 4,800 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Insperity Inc shows a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Insperity Inc were trading at $102.42 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $3.772 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.49, which is above the industry median of 17.79.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.78, based on a GF Value of $131.27. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.