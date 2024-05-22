On May 22, 2024, Hua Wang, the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Rubber Leaf Inc (RLEA, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 2,528,591 shares of Rubber Leaf Inc.

Rubber Leaf Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of various rubber-based products, serving multiple industries including automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods. The company's innovative approach to sustainable rubber has positioned it as a key player in the sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 68,726 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been five insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Rubber Leaf Inc were trading at $3.5 each, resulting in a market cap of approximately $238.435 million. The company's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details on the company's financial health and stock valuation.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future prospects.

