Unveiling Deckers Outdoor (DECK)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Deep Dive into the Intrinsic Value and Market Performance of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 14.18% and a three-month gain of 17.31%, alongside an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 29.29. With these figures in mind, the critical question arises: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to explore Deckers Outdoor's valuation in depth, providing investors with insights necessary for informed decision-making.

Company Overview

Deckers Outdoor designs and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories, with primary brands including UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company boasts a substantial wholesale business and a significant direct-to-consumer presence through retail stores and websites, primarily in the U.S., but also globally. With a market cap of $26.30 billion and a stock price of $1032.9, compared to a GF Value of $599.52, there appears to be a significant discrepancy between the current market price and the estimated fair value.

1794243298165157888.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This metric suggests a fair trading value, providing a benchmark against which the current stock price can be evaluated. For Deckers Outdoor, the GF Value indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued, suggesting potential poor future returns if the price remains well above this intrinsic benchmark.

1794243277059420160.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is commendable, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 6.03, ranking better than 82.52% of peers in the industry. This strong financial position is supported by a consistent profitability track record, with an operating margin of 21.58%, ranking higher than 94.92% of competitors.

1794243315747680256.png

Growth and Value Creation

Deckers Outdoor's growth metrics are also impressive, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate outperforming 84.39% of companies in the same sector. Additionally, the company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 64.52 significantly exceeds its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 11.26, indicating efficient value creation for shareholders.

1794243338048794624.png

Conclusion

Despite Deckers Outdoor's strong financial health, growth, and profitability, the current market price significantly exceeds its GF Value, suggesting that the stock is overvalued. Investors should consider this valuation discrepancy before making investment decisions. For more detailed financial analysis and data, visit Deckers Outdoor's 30-Year Financials.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.