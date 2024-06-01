Michelle Gilson, Chief Financial Officer of Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial), sold 12,121 shares of the company on May 24, 2024. The transaction was detailed in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,792 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Michelle Gilson has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 42,164 shares. No purchases were recorded for the insider during this period.

Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial) is a biotechnology firm focused on the development of novel cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other severe diseases. The company's innovative approach aims to harness the power of cells to fight disease more effectively.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Arcellx Inc were priced at $50.71 each. The company's market cap stood at approximately $2.78 billion.

The insider transaction history for Arcellx Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 20 recorded sales and no insider buys.

For investors monitoring insider behaviors, such trends and transactions are significant, especially when considering the company's valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This insider sale could be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

