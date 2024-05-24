Q4 2024 Max India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO of Max India Limited.



Rajit Mehta - Max India Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Good evening to all of you on behalf of Max India Limited. A hearty welcome to all of you for this Q4 FY24 earnings call. I'm not saying a warm welcome deliberately given the heatwave we are faced with, so a hearty welcome to all of you.



For the benefit of some of you who are joining the call for the first time, I have with me my colleague, Ajay Agrawal, who's the Deputy CEO and CFO