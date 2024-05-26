Full Year 2024 Ryman Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ryman Healthcare Full year results briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Dean Hamilton, Executive Chairman.



Dean Hamilton - Ryman Healthcare Ltd - Executive Chairman



[Kiora], welcome to the Ryman full year results presentation. My name is Dean Hamilton. I'm the Executive Chair, with me today was supposed to be Rob Woodgate, our CFO, but unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID yesterday. And so he's an apology for today.



We've got quite a bit to get through today, we've got an hour. The intention is I'll speak for around 40 minutes and then open for Q&A. If we don't get through all the questions, I invite you to follow up through Hayden, and we'll do the best we can to answer those over the course of the day.



Before we get into the numbers, I wanted to provide some context on change. Having joined the board a year ago becoming Chair two months later, the Board and management have been working hard to oversee significant change at Raymond.