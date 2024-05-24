May 24, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Ester Industries Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gavin Desa from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Gavin Desa - CDR India - IR
Thank you, Louis. Good day, everyone, and a warm welcome to Ester Industries' Q4 and FY 24 analyst and investor conference call. We have with us today is Mr. Arvind Singhania, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Pradeep Kumar Rustagi, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs; Mr. Girish Behal, Business Head, SPU; Mr. Sourabh Agarwal, CFO.
Before we begin, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's discussions may be forward looking in nature, and a note to this effect has been sent to you in the invite earlier. We trust you have had a chance to go through the documents and financial performance.
I would now like to invite Mr. Arvind Singhania to make his opening remarks. Over to you, Mr. Singhania.
Arvind Singhania<
Q4 2024 Ester Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 24, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...