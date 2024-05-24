May 24, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Hernan San Pedro Lopez de Uribe - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA - Director - Investor Relations and Communication



Good afternoon. This is HernÃ¡n San Pedro speaking. Welcome to our Q1 2024 business update presentation. The press release has been sent, and the presentation on financial reports are also available on CNMV website and at the Lar Espana official web.



Presenting for us today is Jon Armentia, Corporate Director and CFO of La Espana. And after the presentation, we will hold, as usual, a Q&A session. Now, let me hand the call over to Jon Armentia. Please, Jon.



Jon Armentia Mendaza - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA - Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Director



Thank you, HernÃ¡n, and good afternoon, everybody. First of all, I want to thank all of you for being here for our Q1 2024 business update presentation.



At the end of the first quarter of the year, we can affirm that our business strategy continues to produce very positive results. Both our portfolio facets and the management developed by Grupo Lar, as well as our type of