Q1 2024 Altri SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Altri' first quarter 2024 results. We will review our latest to the financial performance, market condition, operational highlight future perspective, followed by Q&A at the end. To do that, we have with us today the CEO of Altri Jose Soares de Pina, and Mr. Miguel Silva, the Group CFO. (inaudible) the floor to Mr. (inaudible)



Jose Armindo Farinha Soares De Pina - Altri SGPS SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Rui. And good morning and thank you all for attending Altri conference call. Really pleased to host this call with investors and analysts to share Altri's financial results and discuss the market environment and challenges ahead of us.



In terms of slide number two, we comment on some of the main highlights during the first quarter of 2024. We observe positive trends in the global pulp market. It remains a tight market driven by strong demand in China and Asia, recovering markets in Europe, and improvements in North America. Supply constraints such as strikes