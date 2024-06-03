Unveiling Ross Stores (ROST)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Detailed Analysis of Ross Stores Inc (ROST) Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial) recently showcased a daily gain of 7.79%, despite a 3-month downturn of -3.75%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.93, investors are keenly observing whether the stock reflects its true market value. This analysis delves into whether Ross Stores (ROST) is fairly valued, providing a comprehensive look at its financial health and market positioning.

Company Overview

Ross Stores operates as a leading off-price apparel and accessories retailer under its Ross Dress for Less banner. The company benefits from a unique business model, where it purchases excess brand-name merchandise from manufacturing overruns and retail liquidations, offering them at a 20%-60% discount. With over 1,750 Ross Dress for Less stores and nearly 350 DD's Discounts stores, Ross caters primarily to middle-income consumers in densely populated suburban areas. This strategic positioning allows Ross to maintain a strong presence in the retail sector.

1795100336583766016.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. This valuation suggests that the fair trading value for Ross Stores is ideally set at $131.35 per share. With the current stock price at $142.13, the market cap stands at $47.70 billion, indicating that Ross Stores is fairly valued, aligning closely with our GF Value estimate.

1795100293667647488.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial in mitigating the risk of capital loss. Ross Stores boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.8, ranking it higher than 61.13% of its peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry. This indicates a fair level of financial health, supported by a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10.

1795100362357764096.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Ross Stores has demonstrated strong profitability, maintaining a positive earnings record over the past decade. With a revenue of $20.70 billion and an operating margin of 11.78%, the company's profitability ranks better than 82.91% of its competitors. Additionally, Ross Stores has shown impressive growth, with an average annual revenue increase of 19.6%, significantly outpacing industry averages.

Investment Return Analysis

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into value creation. Ross Stores' ROIC stands at 23.93, substantially higher than its WACC of 9.31, suggesting effective capital management and value generation for shareholders.

1795100381961940992.png

Conclusion

Ross Stores (ROST, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, with strong financial health, robust profitability, and promising growth prospects. For a deeper dive into Ross Stores' financials and to explore potential investment opportunities, visit the Ross Stores 30-Year Financials.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.