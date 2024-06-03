Unveiling EPAM Systems (EPAM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Intricate Details of EPAM Systems' Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amid a daily loss of 3.63% and a substantial 3-month downturn of 40.32%, EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM, Financial) presents a curious case for valuation with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at 7.31. This analysis seeks to determine whether EPAM Systems, currently priced at $180.11, is significantly undervalued as suggested by the GF Value of $338.88. Read on to uncover the layers of this valuation puzzle.

Company Overview

EPAM Systems is a prominent player in the global IT services sector, specializing in platform engineering, software development, and consulting. With North America accounting for about 60% of its revenues, EPAM's services are critical in helping companies integrate cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics. This introduction sets the stage for a deeper investigation into the company's financial health and market position relative to its current stock valuation.

1795100651903152128.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the true intrinsic value of a stock, calculated through a meticulous method involving historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this measure, EPAM Systems (EPAM, Financial) is significantly undervalued. This valuation suggests a potential for higher future returns, given the stock's current market price significantly trails its estimated fair value of $338.88.

1795100632999424000.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of significant capital loss. EPAM Systems boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 11.87, outperforming 69.48% of its industry peers. This strong financial position is supported by a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, indicating high reliability and low risk for investors.

1795100669678612480.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

EPAM Systems has demonstrated consistent profitability, with an impressive operating margin of 11.14%, which is superior to 73.57% of companies in the Software industry. Additionally, the company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate stands at 20.4%, highlighting its capacity to expand effectively. However, its EBITDA growth rate compares less favorally, positioning it in the middle of the industry spectrum.

Another critical financial metric is the comparison between the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). EPAM's ROIC of 20.02 significantly surpasses its WACC of 14.42, indicating efficient capital utilization.

1795100686501965824.png

Conclusion

In summary, EPAM Systems (EPAM, Financial) appears significantly undervalued based on its robust financial health, strong profitability, and solid growth metrics. For investors seeking detailed financial data, consider exploring EPAM Systems' 30-Year Financials here. This analysis suggests a potential for attractive long-term returns, making it a compelling consideration for value investors.

To discover other high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns at reduced risk, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.