Is Exact Sciences (EXAS) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

Exploring the Risks Behind the Attractive Valuation of Exact Sciences

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are constantly on the lookout for stocks that appear undervalued compared to their intrinsic worth. Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, Financial), with its current stock price of $49.84, might seem like a bargain at first glance, especially given its significant drop of 7.84% in one day and a 3-month decrease of 13.37%. According to the GF Value, the fair valuation of Exact Sciences is estimated at $80.04, suggesting a potential undervaluation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to ascertain the true value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past performance, and future business expectations. This metric suggests that Exact Sciences should trade around this value under normal market conditions. If the stock price is significantly below this line, as it is now, it could indicate a higher future return.

1795101203911307264.png

However, before making any investment decision, a deeper analysis is crucial. Despite its appealing price, several risk factors associated with Exact Sciences warrant attention. These risks are highlighted by its low Altman Z-score of 1.29, indicating potential financial distress which could categorize Exact Sciences as a potential value trap.

Decoding the Altman Z-Score

The Altman Z-score, developed by Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, is a financial model that predicts a company's likelihood of bankruptcy within the next two years. This score considers five different financial ratios to provide a comprehensive view of financial health. A score below 1.8 suggests a high risk of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates stability. Exact Sciences' score of 1.29 is a red flag, signaling high bankruptcy risk.

Company Overview and Financial Health

Exact Sciences Corporation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, specializes in cancer screening and diagnostic test products. Its notable products include the Cologuard screening test and Oncotype DX. Despite its innovative product line, the financial health of Exact Sciences raises concerns. The company's retained earnings to total assets ratio has shown a declining trend over the past three years (2022: -0.44, 2023: -0.53, 2024: -0.56), indicating a weakening capacity to reinvest profits or manage debt effectively.

1795101222932475904.png

Conclusion: Is Exact Sciences a Smart Investment?

While the low price of Exact Sciences relative to its GF Value might tempt investors, the underlying financial metrics suggest caution. The company's low Altman Z-score and declining retained earnings ratio are indicative of potential financial troubles that could undermine the perceived value. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider these risk factors before deciding to invest in Exact Sciences. For those looking to avoid such risks, exploring stocks with a high Altman Z-score through tools like the Walter Schloss Screen on GuruFocus may provide safer investment alternatives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.