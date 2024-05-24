Q4 2024 NIIT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Vijay Thadani - NIIT Ltd - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Yeah, so I'll repeat for just in case people missed. So first of all, I want to welcome you for this call where we are going to discuss quarter four results, quarter four and annual results for NIIT Limited and also discuss the way forward. So thank you very much for joining us.



Let me start by saying that before I get into the detail about quarter four, I need to inform you once again that NIIT business is seasonal in nature. Quarter four is a weak quarter because it is in this quarter that we have a reduced consumption of trading in both technology and BFSI, BFSI because of year end technology because a large amount of work that needs to be