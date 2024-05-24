Q4 2024 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Moderator



Thank you, everyone. Ladies and gentlemen, a very warm good evening to you, and a very warm welcome to VA Tech Wabag's annual investor meet 2024. Thank you to all of you to take the time out today to be part of this wonderful occasion. VA Tech Wabag, a pioneer in the water sector, does not need an introduction. So I am going to go through.



I'll give you a little bit of an overview about the Wabag Group, founded in Germany in 1924. Today, as we speak, VA Tech Wabag is a purely Indian multinational in the sphere of water technology. As a market leader in the water sector, its operations are spread across four continents and in over 25 countries.



Wabag is the third largest private operator in the water sector and is ranked fifth largest among global desalination players. Wabag has successfully delivered over 1,450 projects over the past 25 years across drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment, recycle and reuse, desalination, and industrial water treatment for marquee clients in the municipal and industrial sector.



As a group, Wabag has always strived to remain asset light