Full Year 2024 Kiwi Property Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Clive Mackenzie - Kiwi Property Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Maggie [Cura], and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Kiwi Propery's annual results webcast for the year ended March 31, 2024. I'm Clive McKenzie, the CEO of Kiwi Property and today I'm joined by Steve Penney, our Chief Financial Officer, and Cam Hodges, our Head of Investor Relations.



Assume you all have a copy of our presentation in front of you, if not you can access one from the results section of our website at kp.co.nz. A quick reminder that as usual, we have included detailed financial and property slots and dependency to the annual results presentation. I'll take the disclaimer as read, so please turn to slide 5.

