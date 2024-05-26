Full Year 2024 Kiwi Property Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by, welcome to Kiwi Property FY24 annual results webcast conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Clive McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Clive Mackenzie - Kiwi Property Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Maggie [Cura], and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Kiwi Propery's annual results webcast for the year ended March 31, 2024. I'm Clive McKenzie, the CEO of Kiwi Property and today I'm joined by Steve Penney, our Chief Financial Officer, and Cam Hodges, our Head of Investor Relations.
Assume you all have a copy of our presentation in front of you, if not you can access one from the results section of our website at kp.co.nz. A quick reminder that as usual, we have included detailed financial and property slots and dependency to the annual results presentation. I'll take the disclaimer as read, so please turn to slide 5.
