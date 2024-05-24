May 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
And gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Time Technoplast Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call hosted by PhillipCapital India. The conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are
difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Mr. Vikram Suryavanshi from PhillipCapital India Private Limited. Thank you and over to you sir.
Vikram Suryavanshi - PhillipCapital India Pvt. Ltd. - Analyst
Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon and very warm welcome to everyone. Thank you for being on the call of Time Technoplast Limited. Weâre happy to have the management with us here today for question and answer session with the investment community management is represented by: Mr. Bharat Kumar Vageria, Managing Director; Mr. Raghupathy Thyagarajan, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, Whole-Time Director; and Mr. Vishal Jain, Non-Executive
Q4 2024 Time Technoplast Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
