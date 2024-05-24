Q4 2024 Vaibhav Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Vaibhav Global Limited Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Disha Shah from Adfactors PR. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Disha Shah - Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd. - Investor Relations



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Vaibhav Global Limited earning conference call for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. Today we have with us Mr. Sunil Agrawal, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Panwad, Group CFO, and Mr. Prashant Saraswat, Head of Investor Relations.



We will begin the call with opening remarks by Mr. Sunil Agarwal on the business operations, key initiatives and a broad outlook, followed by a discussion on the financial performance by Mr. Nitin Panwad, after which the management will open the forum for Q&A session.



Before we get started, I would like to find out that some statements made or discussed on today's call may be forward-looking in nature and