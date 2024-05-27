Q4 2024 Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Jose Jacob, Chairman and Managing Director of Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited.



Jose Kallarakal - Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for our Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call. With me, I have Shiju Jacob, Director and Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Mahendra Ananthula, Group President; Mr. Subramanian, our Group CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relation Advisors. Our investor presentation for Q4 and FY24 is