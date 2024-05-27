Half Year 2024 Tower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Michael Stiassny - Tower Ltd - Chairman, Independent Non-Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for making time to join us this morning. I'm Michael Stiassny, I'm Chairman of Tower Limited. And now that it is past 10:00, I'm pleased to open Tower's Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



On behalf of my fellow directors, welcome to all of you here at Eden Park, as well as those who have joined us via the Computershare webcast. This is your meeting, and we thank you for taking the time to join us.



With me in the room today, Marcus Nagel, charity, Geraldine Mcbride, Graham Stuart, and Mike Cutter. Also joining us in the room today, our Chief Executive, Blair Turnbull; our Chief Financial Officer, Paul Johnston. Our auditors, Pricewaterhouse, are also present, as indeed most of our executive team.



This is a hybrid meeting.



Questions may be moderated, or if we receive multiple questions on a topic,