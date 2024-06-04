Unveiling ON Semiconductor (ON)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into ON Semiconductor's Current Market Valuation and Future Prospects

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today's Market Movement: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 2.13%, despite a 3-month decrease of 3.02%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.9, investors are keen to determine: Is ON Semiconductor fairly valued? The following analysis explores this query in depth.

Company Overview

ON Semiconductor, a key player in the semiconductor industry, is renowned for its significant contributions to the automotive and industrial sectors. As the second-largest power chipmaker globally and the top supplier of image sensors for the automotive market, ON Semiconductor has strategically shifted towards a hybrid manufacturing model to enhance its capacity flexibility. The company is actively focusing on high-growth areas such as electric vehicles, autonomous driving, industrial automation, and renewable energy solutions.

With a current stock price of $74.11 and a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, ON Semiconductor's financial metrics and strategic initiatives are crucial for investors. The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate, stands at $71.68, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, adjustments from past performance, and future business expectations.

1795462726282276864.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the fair value of a stock. It incorporates historical PE, PS, PB ratios, and price-to-free-cash-flow, alongside a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and projected future business performance. This metric suggests that ON Semiconductor's stock price should ideally hover around the GF Value line, indicating a fair valuation at current levels.

If the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value line, it may be considered overvalued, leading to potentially lower future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is well below this line, it could be undervalued, suggesting higher future returns. Given ON Semiconductor's current price of $74.11, it aligns closely with our GF Value, indicating a fair valuation.

1795462681977843712.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of significant capital loss. ON Semiconductor's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.78, though lower than many of its peers, still reflects a strong financial position as evidenced by GuruFocus's financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. This suggests that ON Semiconductor is well-equipped to meet its financial obligations.

1795462750768623616.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

ON Semiconductor has consistently demonstrated strong profitability, with an operating margin of 30.94%, ranking higher than 95.74% of its industry peers. The company's focus on high-margin sectors like automotive and industrial applications has bolstered its profitability. Furthermore, its 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 13.8% reflects a strong trajectory for future growth, enhancing its appeal to investors looking for sustainable profit growth.

Conclusion

ON Semiconductor presents a compelling investment opportunity, particularly for those focused on long-term growth in the evolving tech landscape. The company's strategic focus on emerging technologies and its robust financial metrics support its current market valuation. For detailed insights and financial data, potential investors can explore ON Semiconductor's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.