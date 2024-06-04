Unveiling Ford Motor Co (F)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at Ford Motor Co's Current Valuation and Market Performance

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a recent decline of 2.42% in its stock price and a modest 3-month loss of 1.38%, Ford Motor Co (F, Financial) presents a curious case for value investors. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.97, raising the question: is Ford modestly undervalued? This analysis delves into Ford's current valuation to provide investors with a clearer picture of its potential market value.

Company Introduction

Ford Motor Co, a stalwart in the automobile industry, operates under the Ford and Lincoln brands. In an innovative move in March 2022, Ford announced the separation of its combustion engine venture, Ford Blue, and its battery electric vehicle business, Ford Model e, although both remain under the Ford umbrella. Predominantly, Ford's sales in the U.S. contribute to about 66% of its total revenue, with the company boasting a significant market presence in the U.K. and a smaller footprint in China. With a workforce of approximately 177,000 employees, including around 59,000 UAW members, Ford's operational scope is vast, reflecting its $177.50 billion in sales and a market cap of $47.40 billion.

1795463341947383808.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure indicating the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and estimated future business performance. For Ford, the GF Value is set at $15.37, suggesting that at its current price of $11.87, the stock is modestly undervalued. This valuation implies that Ford's stock price could potentially see an upward adjustment, aligning closer to its fair value, thus offering a promising future return for investors.

1795463297844277248.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of significant capital loss. Ford's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.23, which is lower than 71.44% of its peers in the Vehicles & Parts industry, indicating a weaker financial position. The company's overall financial strength has been rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus, suggesting that Ford's financial stability is not as strong as some of its competitors.

1795463362465918976.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Ford has maintained profitability over the past decade, with recent revenues reaching $177.50 billion and an operating margin of 2.58%, although this is lower than many of its industry counterparts. The company's growth metrics are also compelling, with an average annual revenue growth rate of 10.9%, positioning it well within its industry context. The balance between Ford's profitability and its growth potential plays a crucial role in its valuation.

Another critical financial metric is the comparison between the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Currently, Ford's ROIC is 2.43%, below its WACC of 4.64%, indicating that the company is not generating adequate returns relative to its capital costs.

1795463381906518016.png

Conclusion

While Ford Motor Co (F, Financial) appears modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, the company faces challenges in terms of financial strength and capital return efficiency. However, its significant market presence and growth potential could make it an attractive option for value investors. For those considering an investment in Ford, or seeking similar opportunities, the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener offers a tool to discover high-potential stocks with robust financials and growth prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.