Full Year 2024 Serko Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Darrin Grafton - Serko Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director



Thank you for joining this morning. I'm Darrin Grafton, the CEO of Serko, and I'm with Shane Sampson, our CFO. And before we get underway, I draw your attention to the important information on slide 2. We're going to give a short presentation on the results, and then we are happy to take questions.



I'll begin on slide 5. At Serko, we've had an increased focus on successful execution. And in FY24 this delivered material progress on our priorities and in turn strong financial outcomes. This took place in an often complex and uncertain external environment.



In FY24, we continued to realize the growth opportunity, our renewed partnership with Booking.com for a further five years as we announced on the April 30, is a major