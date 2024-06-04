On a busy morning for M&A activity, Riot (RIOT, Financial) announced its proposal to acquire Bitcoin mining rival Bitfarms (BITF, Financial) for $2.30 per share, totaling an equity value of $950 million. This bid follows a private offer delivered by RIOT on April 22, 2024, which was rejected. While RIOT's Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction, it's unclear if BITF will agree to the terms.

The buyout terms represent a 24% premium to BITF's one-month volume-weighted average price and a 20% premium to BITF's share price on April 19, 2024. However, BITF shares are trading below the $2.30 acquisition price, indicating uncertainty about the deal's completion. If successful, the merger would create the world's largest Bitcoin miner.

The combined company would have approximately 1 GW of current power capacity and 19.6 EH/s of current self-mining capacity, with potential growth to 1.5 GW of power capacity and 52 EH/s of self-mining capacity by year-end. The merger would also diversify operations geographically, spanning 15 facilities across the U.S., Canada, Paraguay, and Argentina.

Despite a 70% surge in Bitcoin prices since late January, BITF shares have dropped over 30% year-to-date, making it a target for consolidation. The stock's volatility is partly due to leadership instability.

Two weeks ago, BITF terminated former CEO Geoffrey Morphy's contract after he filed a $27 million lawsuit in Canada, claiming breach of contract, wrongful dismissal, and aggravated and punitive damages. In March, BITF announced plans to seek a replacement for Mr. Morphy, who had been with the company since 2020.

Nicolas Bonta, Chairman of the Board, is currently serving as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found. With the CEO position in flux, RIOT likely saw this as an opportune moment to make a move.

Given BITF's initial dismissal of RIOT's offer, it seems unlikely that the latest deal will be accepted, potentially leading to a contentious takeover effort.